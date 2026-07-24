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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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Ray Andrews's avatar
Ray Andrews
4m

> a problem child, a recently converted Muslim

If I was his imam I'd recommend martyrdom, by, say, jumping off a bridge.

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Jim Davis's avatar
Jim Davis
11m

"Colorblind casting works here, like it did in Hamilton"

What are you talking about? The principal cast of Hamilton was intentionally non-white, with white actors representing a very small minority (typically limited to specific minor roles like King George III or select ensemble/swing members). Principal roles were written and cast with Black, Latino, and Asian actors to represent America then through the lens of America now. Hamilton was not colorblind. Hamilton was color centric and completely racist.

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