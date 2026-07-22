The Free Press
Sign Up for Our August Supper Club
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Jay Solomon
Jay Solomon is the executive director of investigations at the Program on Extremism at George Washington University and a contributing writer at The Free Press. He is also a co-host of The Threat podcast.
Tags:
Palestine
International
Socialism
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice