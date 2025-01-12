Since the fires began to engulf Los Angeles last Tuesday, we’ve been covering the devastation—and its root causes.

Appreciation to our friends at Newsweek for allowing us to reprint this essay, which we consider one of the smartest takes on the disaster. —The Editors

There’s a common misconception that beneath the asphalt, Los Angeles is a desert. It isn’t. It’s grassland. And part of the natural cycle of the grassland ecosystem is fire.

Twenty-seven years ago, Mike Davis wrote Ecology of Fear: Los Angeles and the Imagination of Disaster. One of the chapters is titled “The Case for Letting Malibu Burn.” In it, he argued that the area between the beach and the Santa Monica Mountains simply never should have been developed. No matter what measures we take to prevent it, those hills are going to burn, and the houses we erect upon them are only so much kindling.