Welcome back to Second Thought! Before we get into it—don’t worry, I will of course be covering the sex politics of the upper echelons of the artificial intelligence industry—some housekeeping.

Firstly: Free Press Cupid has relaunched, and it’s even better than I could have imagined. I’m not saying The Free Press is a matchmaking service wrapped in a media company, but I’m also not not saying that. If you want to believe in love again, read these ads, then email us at Cupid@TheFP.com with a 200-word or so letter about who you are and what you’re looking for.

Secondly: I’m looking forward to seeing some of you in Manhattan this coming Tuesday! I’m hosting a conversation with Kat Rosenfield about her new, thrilling novel “How to Survive in the Woods.” If you live nearby, there are still a few tickets left—take a break from monitoring the situation and join us!

Which Way, Western Woman?

America’s favorite Mormon mom—and its favorite Mormon mom to hate—is now, at 35, a mom of nine. Hannah Neeleman is a former pageant queen and ballerina, and the face of Ballerina Farm, a lifestyle brand and direct-to-consumer food business. On Instagram, she pumps out gorgeously addictive videos that show her making cheese, bags of bone broth, and hot cocoa mix and organic flour that she sells on her website. She usually has a baby strapped to her somewhere, and often a toddler or two wanders into the shot; occasionally we see her husband, Daniel (whose father has founded five airlines). Though it doesn’t really need to be said, they live in Utah.

Last week, Neeleman announced her ninth pregnancy in a highly produced video featuring some strong brass instruments and a big American flag. Along with the new kid, she promoted some protein powder. She also reflected on the discipline and beauty of ballet. “Before the curtain rose, there existed discipline, sweat, blistered feet,” she said, after a shot of her cradling a massive bump under a gingham dress. “Despite what some people think, that strength never leaves you.”

Then this week, the Neelemans had the baby. It’s a girl, their sixth in a row.