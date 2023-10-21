The Long Road to ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

The news from the Middle East remains grim. The State Department has issued a worldwide travel advisory. China has dramatically expanded its nuclear arsenal. And a U.S. warship has intercepted multiple missiles near Yemen.

But fear not! Disciples of Bengali guru Sri Chinmoy have been trying to do something about it.

Today in The Free Press, Suzy Weiss reports from Queens, where the world’s longest certified footrace, which takes place in almost endless laps around a four-block loop for 3,100 miles, has just finished. “The goal,” says one participant of the Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race, is “to bring humanity together.”

How’s that working out?

Also in The Free Press today, Nancy Rommelmann writes about this week’s big movie release. Killers of the Flower Moon marks a moment that Native American actors, including her father-in-law, have been dreaming of for decades: a major film in which they can tell their own stories, have their stories told, and be portrayed not as caricatures but as fully human.

You can find our latest coverage of the Israel-Hamas war here.

