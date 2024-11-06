Repeat After Us: This Is Not the Last Election

Is it really possible that this could be the last election in American history?

Ahead of today’s vote, that was the message issued by partisans on both sides. Joe Biden claimed for months that he was running to save American democracy from the ravages of Donald Trump, and late in her campaign, Kamala Harris said the same thing. Trump is a fascist, she said during a CNN town hall in late October. “I believe that Donald Trump is dangerous.”

Oprah Winfrey, speaking Monday evening at Kamala’s last rally in Philadelphia, said: “If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to cast a ballot again.”