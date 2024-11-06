Overheard at The Free Press’s Election Party

If you missed our Free Press Election 2024 Livestream—thanks to the hundreds of thousands of you who tuned in!—you can watch it here. There were a lot more people in the green room, and we couldn’t pass up an opportunity to get them on the record on the burning issues. . .

Who will win World War III?

“America, baby.” —Coleman Hughes

“Trick question. There will be no World War III.” —Michael Shellenberger

“Israel.” —Dasha Nekrasova

“China.” —Jesse Singal

“I’m hoping that Donald Trump becomes president, and we don’t find out, because I don’t think it will happen if he’s president for four years. But there’s one thing that the democracies have shown—that they’re very slow to recognize threats—but once they are mobilized, they win.” —Matt Continetti

“Assuming we get India on our side, the Western world.”

—Brianna Wu

What have you changed your mind about since the last election?