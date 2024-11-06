FOR FREE PEOPLE

The Free Press Votes

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Predictions, hopes, and post mortems from The Free Press election party from Coleman Hughes, Dasha Nekrasova, Rikki Schlott, Sohrab Ahmari, Brianna Wu and more.
(Alex S.K. Brown for The Free Press)

Overheard at The Free Press’s Election Party

Predictions, hopes, and postmortems from Jesse Singal, Coleman Hughes, Peter Meijer, Dasha Nekrasova, Rikki Schlott, Sohrab Ahmari, Brianna Wu, and more.

By Suzy Weiss Madeleine Kearns Frannie Block

November 6, 2024

If you missed our Free Press Election 2024 Livestream—thanks to the hundreds of thousands of you who tuned in!—you can watch it here. There were a lot more people in the green room, and we couldn’t pass up an opportunity to get them on the record on the burning issues. . . 

Who will win World War III? 

“America, baby.” —Coleman Hughes

“Trick question. There will be no World War III.” —Michael Shellenberger 

“Israel.” —Dasha Nekrasova 

“China.” —Jesse Singal 

“I’m hoping that Donald Trump becomes president, and we don’t find out, because I don’t think it will happen if he’s president for four years. But there’s one thing that the democracies have shown—that they’re very slow to recognize threats—but once they are mobilized, they win.” —Matt Continetti 

“Assuming we get India on our side, the Western world.” 
—Brianna Wu

(Alex S.K. Brown for The Free Press) 

What have you changed your mind about since the last election? 

Enjoying the story?

Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.

Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 4

Latest