FOR FREE PEOPLE

To learn more about—and to support—our work covering the 2024 election, click here.

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Joe Gow was ousted from his role as the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse last year for posting online porn videos he made of himself and his wife.
Joe Gow with his wife Carmen Wilson, in their living room in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (Jamie Kelter Davis for The Free Press)

‘They’re Treating Me Like a Criminal.’

A panel of peers has recommended Joe Gow lose his tenured job for making porn with his wife. Gow fights on.

By Olivia Reingold

July 24, 2024

This piece was first published in our news digest, The Front Page. To get our latest scoops, investigations, and columns in your inbox every morning, Monday through Thursday, become a Free Press subscriber today:

Subscribe now

Last month, I profiled Joe Gow, who was ousted from his role as the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse last year for posting online porn videos he made of himself and his wife (and others). Now, a panel of peers is recommending he also lose his tenured teaching position for his “pattern of behavior demonstrating poor judgment.” 

Gow, who represented himself during the hearing on July 11, told me he’s “mystified” by the decision. 

“There’s people I worked with that I thought were good colleagues, and then to see some of them turn on me,” says communications professor Gow, 63, pausing. “That was the hard part.”

To his peers, the hard part was the content he was creating—and continuing to mention in countless interviews (like ours in The Free Press). One video featured him and his wife, Carmen Wilson, 56, a former university employee, pretending to house-hunt with India Summer, Adult Video News’ two-time MILF Performer of the Year, who seduces both of them in the master bedroom. Gow tells me what he does in his “private life” with his wife is protected by the First Amendment. 

“They’re treating me like a criminal. I mean, this kind of feels like Stalin’s Russia,” he says. 

In a statement, free speech advocacy organization FIRE agreed that the committee’s recommendation “clashes with the First Amendment and threatens the rights of all UW faculty.” Now, Gow says that he’s represented by an attorney, provided to him for free by FIRE, who will advise him on any communications with the university system and represent him in any future hearings. He tells me that his replacement in the chancellor’s office has until August 11 to decide if they’ll ignore the faculty committee’s recommendation or punt it to the statewide Board of Regents for yet another hearing. 

“I’m spending a lot of time reading books, getting ready to teach in the fall. And that’s what I hope will happen.”

Olivia Reingold is a reporter for The Free Press. Follow her on X @Olivia_Reingold and read her original piece about Joe Gow, “Professor by Day, Porn Star by Night. Can He Be Both?”

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 11

Latest