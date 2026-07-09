It’s Thursday, July 9. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Eli Lake on Graham Platner’s attempt to make himself a martyr. Inside the 2028 Republican shadow primary. The immigration hard-liners suing the Trump administration over deportations. And much more.
But first: The war with Iran is officially back on.
At the NATO summit in Turkey yesterday, President Donald Trump declared the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran dead. Iran attacked three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, triggering a wave of U.S. strikes that continued into Wednesday. Trump reimposed the naval blockade and said he wasn’t sure he wanted a deal at all. “We can play games,” he told reporters, “but I’m not sure I want to make a deal. Let’s just finish the job.”
So where do we go from here? Aaron MacLean argues that the administration’s original sin was failing to anticipate Iran’s most obvious countermove: closing the Strait of Hormuz. The ceasefire agreed upon three weeks ago was built on self-deception, with the United States claiming that the MOU required Iran to open the strait when its text said nothing of the sort. Now, with the agreement dead and strikes resuming, Trump faces four choices. Read Aaron on what those options are, and why only one of them offers a real way out.
Meanwhile, as millions gather in Iranian cities to mourn the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad has been hearing a very different story from people inside the country. What the Islamic Republic is staging as a display of strength, she argues, is instead a performance. Read Masih on what’s really happening on the ground.
—The Editors
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As of right now reports from Iran indicate a new wave of US strikes. Explosions Are reported in multiple sites
Bandar Abbas Bushehr and Shiraz
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Emmy nominations are out,...and No One Really Cares.