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Donald Trump
Iran
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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
5m

As of right now reports from Iran indicate a new wave of US strikes. Explosions Are reported in multiple sites

Bandar Abbas Bushehr and Shiraz

https://x.com/ddfmarketing1/status/2075166591449219409?s=46

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Steve's avatar
Steve
8m

Emmy nominations are out,...and No One Really Cares.

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