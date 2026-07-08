A year and a half into Donald Trump’s second term, some of the president’s biggest immigration allies are now skeptical that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is delivering on his flagship 2024 campaign promise to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history—and they’re making it known.

Many immigration hawks are losing patience with the administration’s lack of transparency regarding deportation figures and accusing it of inflating the numbers. A nonprofit called The Oversight Project is suing the Department of Homeland Security to release updated deportation figures, The Free Press has learned.