As the clouds gathered in Europe in 1938, Winston Churchill summed up British policy toward Germany in a letter to an associate, writing, “We seem to be very near the bleak choice between War and Shame. My feeling is that we shall choose Shame, and then have War thrown in a little later on even more adverse terms than at present.”

You could say the same thing about the Trump administration’s approach to Iran and, in particular, the need to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Its stubborn refusal to confront reality on this issue led directly to the deeply flawed memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed just three weeks ago—and now, to that agreement’s predictable collapse.