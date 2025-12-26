We all know that the news tends toward bleakness. Wars, terror attacks, violent crime—these are the kinds of stories that tend to make headlines.

Yet there are also those moments when the news is, from an objective standpoint, quite funny. The local curiosities, alcohol-fueled wildlife, and embarrassing relatives of prominent figures all lend a bit more color to our lives.

So with the end of the year approaching, and with Nellie Bowles’s beloved TGIF off until the New Year, we asked some of our journalists to highlight the humorous stories that have given us a little hope—or at least a laugh—in this otherwise grim year. Check them out below.

—The Editors

Suzy Weiss, Co-Founder and Reporter

When Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos bought Venice for a weekend to get married; when the papal conclave elected an American pope; when Nicki Minaj took the stage alongside Erika Kirk at the annual Turning Point USA conference, saluting the audience as her song “Super Bass” blared: There was no dearth of stunning, is-this-for-real pop-culture moments this year. The rich got richer and flaunted it; our politics became even more bizarre—and indistinguishable with entertainment.