On Killing Turkeys

The man walking toward me was splattered with blood. His forearms were stained a pale magenta, his cheeks spattered with red flecks. The crumpled hide of a deer lay in a heap against the wall of the building behind him. Skinny hooved legs stuck out of 50-gallon oil drums nearby. It was like a scene out of a horror film.
But instead of brandishing a machete or a chain saw, the man with the bloodstained forearms carried a stubby pencil and a clipboard.
“Dropping off?” he asked.
It was the Saturday morning before Thanksgiving, several years ago, a sunny and chilly day. For the first time in my life, I was visiting a slaughterhouse—with my children, 9 and 13, in tow—and found that it was hopping. A line of trucks idled, everyone waiting their turn to drop off the birds they’d been raising for the last six months. A white-haired man with a weathered face and a worn-out cap leaned out of his Ford—stacked with several layers of crates holding white turkeys—and asked my daughter: “What did the turkey say to the chicken?”
She stared up at him for a second and then shrugged.
“Nothing,” he chuckled at her. “Turkeys can’t talk!”
My family was still new to farming, having moved to Greene County, New York, from Brooklyn only a few years earlier. Since then, my husband and I had just about learned how to kill and process chickens. But this was our first year raising turkeys, and we’d been overwhelmed at the thought of slaughtering 25-pound birds on our own. It wasn’t qualms about killing the turkeys; it was more whether we could do it without causing undue stress to the birds with our novice hands and backyard equipment.
When I first dreamed of moving upstate and raising our own animals for food, I wasn’t thinking about sharp knives and bloody hands; it was more about lambs dashing through clover-filled meadows and pots bubbling on the stove. The thing is, I love animals. I had tried to quit meat as a teenager, after my older sister made me read pamphlets about the horrific lives and deaths of factory-farmed creatures. Decades later, she’s still a vegetarian, but I could never abstain for long. That’s the other thing: I love meat, craving it so intensely that the sight of raw beef can set my mouth watering. So, for me, a workable alternative to quitting meat was to make sure that the animals I eat have been raised—and killed—well.
My friend Susie taught me how to slaughter birds.
Enjoying the story?
Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.
Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.
Already have an account? Sign in
our Comments
Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .