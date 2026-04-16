The Free Press
Shop our new merch!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Nicholas Clairmont
Nicholas Clairmont is international editor at The Free Press. He was previously the Life and Arts editor of the Washington Examiner magazine.
Tags:
War
Military
America
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice