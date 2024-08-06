FOR FREE PEOPLE

Our High School Essay Contest Is Back!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

What the hell just happened to the market? This wasn’t the reaction to a U.S. jobs report. This is bigger, writes Niall Ferguson for The Free Press.
As Niall Ferguson watched the global stock markets tumble, he thought of John Martin’s representation of Milton’s Pandemonium. (via Alamy)

Niall Ferguson: Welcome to Pandemonium

What the hell just happened to the market? This wasn’t the reaction to an underwhelming U.S. jobs report. This is something bigger.

By Niall Ferguson

August 5, 2024

Mean while the winged Haralds by command
Of Sovran power, with awful Ceremony
And Trumpets sound throughout the Host proclaim
A solemn Councel forthwith to be held
At Pandæmonium, the high Capital
Of Satan and his Peers

John Milton, Paradise Lost, Book I

“What the hell just happened?” is a question many people are asking as they try to make sense of global financial markets in turmoil. It is the right question. With the emphasis on “hell.”

As I watched the global stock markets tumble, I thought of a trip I took earlier this year to the Louvre with my younger sons. Bored by the throng of people inanely taking identical bad photographs of the Mona Lisa, we stumbled upon a largely forgotten masterpiece, the representation of Milton’s Pandemonium by the Victorian artist John Martin.

“Take a good look, lads,” I said. “That’s where we’re headed.”

There is a time-honored convention among financial journalists to identify a cause, or at least a catalyst, for any financial crash. As Asian, then European, then American markets tumbled on Monday—the worst meltdown in Japan since 1987—the prime suspect was last Friday’s somewhat underwhelming U.S. jobs report. 

“Concerns about a slowing U.S. economy are front and center after job growth slowed sharply in July,” explained The Wall Street Journal. “Investors are worried that the Federal Reserve has moved too slowly and will need to play catch up in cutting rates.” The Financial Times told pretty much the same story. “Markets, which have been rising for most of this year, fell amid fears the Federal Reserve has been too slow to respond to signs the U.S. economy was weakening.”

But Friday’s jobs report wasn’t that bad. The low number of jobs added by the U.S. economy in July (114,000) might be the result of summertime distortions. April’s number was even lower—108,000—though that became clear only after the statisticians revised it. Still, no one batted an eyelid. And so on I might go, explaining to you that things really aren’t that bad in the U.S. labor market and that consumers haven’t yet thrown in the towel in a way that might signal a coming recession.

But a reasonable layman wants to interrupt all this and scream: “Why would even a much worse jobs number in the U.S. cause the Japanese stock market to fall by 12.2 percent in a single day?”—its biggest one-day move in 37 years. Why would a U.S. jobs report cause Japanese bank stocks to fall even further? Why would it cause the South Korean and Taiwanese markets to drop more than 8 percent? And the VIX index of implied volatility to register a massive jump?

This post is for paying subscribers only

Subscribe

Already have an account? Log in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 1

Latest