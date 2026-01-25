“Trump won Davos, hands down,” wrote Niall Ferguson in these pages on Friday. The argument flew in the face of conventional European wisdom and the prevailing view at the World Economic Forum. Today, Niall follows up on his piece, explaining why critics who rushed to condemn the president might benefit from “a little more humility.” —The Editors

I never cease to be amazed by the high conviction of so many journalists and academic commentators in their judgments on President Donald Trump. This has been especially striking during and after the Davos World Economic Forum.

The impressive thing is that the same people rush to condemn Trump (and his defenders) in just the same way as they have been doing for 10 years. They remain unshakably convinced of their own superior intelligence.