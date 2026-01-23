DAVOS, Switzerland — This year’s World Economic Forum in Davos had an innocuous theme: “A Spirit of Dialogue.” As one European bank chief executive put it, President Donald Trump’s presence contributed something more like a spirit of monologue.

That was one of the better jokes made at the president’s expense this week. And it aligns with a rapidly forming narrative in the European and liberal media that the Europeans “won Davos”: primarily by getting Trump to “de-escalate” his demand that the United States acquire Greenland from Denmark.