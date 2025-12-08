It’s Monday, December 8. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: In defense of blowing stuff up. The EU opens a new front in its war on speech. D.C.’s contempt for the National Guard. Coleman Hughes talks to Reid Hoffman, the tech founder who didn’t make peace with Trump. And much more.
But first: Niall Ferguson on the outrage over Trump’s foreign policy priorities.
Upon entering office, every U.S. president issues a document called the National Security Strategy. The big-picture memo rarely generates much fuss outside the foreign policy blob.
But when Trump published his NSS late Thursday night last week, it prompted an almighty brouhaha—or stramash, “a good Old Scots word” used by Free Press columnist and our favorite Glaswegian Niall Ferguson to describe the reaction in his latest essay.
“Hostility [to Europe] is official White House policy,” declared The New York Times.
Europe is “seen by the administration as being on the colonial menu,” declared one think tanker in The Wall Street Journal.
The Yale historian Timothy D. Snyder said the document read like a Russian national security document.
The Economist said the 33-page report should cause America’s allies to “panic.”
In The Free Press today, Niall asks: What’s all the fuss about?
To find out, click the link below.
—Oliver Wiseman
On Conversations with Coleman: The Tech Founder Who Didn’t Make Peace with Trump
Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, has been a key figure in Silicon Valley since the early 2000s. But Hoffman’s politics have not developed like many of his peers. While many in tech have trended MAGA, Hoffman remains a committed Democrat. More recently, after calling for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Hoffman has found himself a target of President Trump. Coleman sat down with Hoffman to talk about what it’s like to live under the constant anticipation of political retribution, the normalization of lawfare in the U.S., and the future of the technological revolution he helped usher in.
To listen to their conversation, click the play button below—or watch it on our site. And be sure to follow Conversations with Coleman wherever you get your podcasts.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the Pentagon’s decision to kill two survivors of a September boat strike in the Caribbean in public remarks over the weekend. Hegseth said he was told survivors “could still be in the fight” after the boat was initially struck and, according to the admiral who reportedly ordered the second strike, were on a list of military targets. Democrats are seeking the release of the video that shows the killing of the survivors.
A federal judge has blocked an attempt by federal prosecutors to use emails and computer data of an associate of former FBI director James Comey as evidence. The move is a blow to the Justice Department’s effort to reindict Comey after a previous indictment was thrown out by a judge last month.
The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into Meta’s AI use, saying the platform is potentially “abusing their power to crowd out innovative competitors.” The investigation seeks to halt Meta’s AI platform’s implementation in WhatsApp, the global messaging platform. Last week, the EU fined X $140 million dollars for various violations.
Just days after pardoning him, President Trump has lashed out at Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar. In a Truth Social post, President Trump raged over Cuellar running for reelection as a Democrat. “Such a lack of LOYALTY, something that Texas Voters, and Henry’s daughters, will not like,” he said.
On Sunday night, President Trump took center stage at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington. While past presidents have often watched from special box seating, President Trump paid tribute to honorees including actor Sylvester Stallone and singer Gloria Gaynor.
TFP: Please help me and my fellow readers know more about Somalia now that it is in the news so much. How about one of your great debates between two native born Somalias: Congresswoman Omar and Aayan Hirsi Ali.
Thanks for the Niall Ferguson and Jed Rubenfeld articles. Both very wise folks who write with clarity on complex subjects.
Rarely see Dick Van Dyke not smiling. That's key I think.