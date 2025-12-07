The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Madeline Hart
Madeline Hart works across Palantir’s U.S. government business, with a particular focus on defense and space. She is co-author with Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar of the forthcoming book Mobilize, coming March 2026.
Tags:
War
Tech
Media
Business
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice