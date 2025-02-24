New York’s Vigil for That Terrorist—What’s His Name?
Dozens of New Yorkers turned out to pay homage to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Very few knew who he was.
6
On Sunday evening, multiple collegiate chapters for Students for Justice in Palestine held a vigil service for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah—who was killed in an Israeli air strike on September 27—in New York City’s Washington Square Park. The poster encouraged attendees to bring flags, flowers, and candles, and of course mask-wearing was “highly suggested.” The strangest thing about this vigil was not its lack of ceremony or prayer, but that very few of the 100 or so in attendance knew who Nasrallah was.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events