“Are you Druze?” a soldier wearing Syria’s official government uniform demands.

“I’m Syrian,” a terrified man replies, sitting cross-legged on the ground.

“Don’t say Syrian. Are you Druze or not?” the soldier presses on. “It says Druze on your ID.”

“Yes, I’m Druze, my brother.”

The man barely finishes his sentence before he is shot dead.

That execution, caug…