New York’s Prop 1 Is a Trojan Horse

I smell a rat, and it’s not in the subway system. It’s New York’s Proposition 1, an Election Day ballot measure that pretends to fight for equality but in fact does the opposite.

The ACLU of New York is touting the bill as a means of codifying abortion rights. But the word abortion doesn’t appear anywhere on the ballot. Here’s the language of the proposition, sponsored by Democratic state senator Liz Krueger, that New Yorkers will see on their ballots:

Adds anti-discrimination provisions to State Constitution. Covers ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, and pregnancy. Also covers reproductive healthcare and autonomy. A “YES” vote puts these protections against discrimination in the New York State Constitution. A “NO” vote leaves these protections out of the State Constitution.

This seems like boilerplate equal rights language, but experts say Prop 1 is a Trojan horse that will actually allow discrimination. Biological women, Asian and white students, and even parents could find themselves falling afoul of the law. (The New York bill is even called the Equal Rights Amendment—in a possibly cynical play on the ERA passed by the U.S. Congress in 1972.)