TGIF: Swifties Save the Economy

→ Good economic vibes: ’Merica’s got problems, sure, but a major recession isn’t one of them. Our beloved vampire squids at Goldman Sachs released a report putting the chance at recession at 20 percent with the bank’s chief economist, Jan Hatzius, saying: “The probability of a U.S. recession has fallen further as both recent data and ongoing fundamentals point to rapid—and mostly painless—disinflation from here.” We’ll take it! Although as usual, my libertarians over at Reason have something contrarian to say about this with the headline: “ ‘Bidenomics,’ Like All Industrial Policy, Sucks.” I’m sure they’re right. But all I know is that I personally feel good about my index funds right now.

In other financial news: if you live in a city, your downtown was just saved by a woman named Taylor Swift. Here’s what the Philadelphia Federal Reserve says:

Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city.

Thank you, Swifties. It is on your delicate shoulders, along with several overstuffed purses, that our nation’s economy rests; your shrill cries are the sound of our financial freedom. Libertarians, don’t even try to come at TayTay.

→ DeSantis staff slims down: Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign shed a handful of staffers this week. His charming wife, Casey, has been deployed to shore up supporter energy. The Atlantic’s Helen Lewis has a send-up of the campaign: “The Florida governor isn’t Trump plus competence; he’s Trump minus jokes.” He’s also Trump but legitimately right-wing, like that time he signed a six-week abortion bill. And his weird hyper-online-trad campaign is not comforting to your average suburban mom who is, sure, not thrilled with school board leftists, but also doesn’t want her son’s gamer buddies running the White House. As for Pence: in the most recent quarter, he raised only $1.2 million, and there’s an open question about whether he can even qualify for the debates with such low support. Which brings us back to:

I see you Vivek! Go get ’em!

→ Funny how Jews don’t catch Covid: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has some thoughts. One is that China and the U.S. are working on making diseases that target only certain ethnicities. Second is that Covid doesn’t seem to impact Jewish and Chinese people as much. But no, no, he’s not putting those statements together! He’s just pointing things out. Here are his words: “Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” He added: “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not.”

There is a video of RFK saying this and the best part is that sitting to his right is New York Post reporter Jon Levine, friend of TGIF and member of the Ashkenazi people, and you can watch it slowly dawn on Jon what exactly RFK is implying. Over at the New York Daily News, a onetime RFK supporter / current Ashkenazi who was at the dinner also wrote it up.

Here’s RFK pushing back: “The @nypost story is mistaken. I have never, ever suggested that the Covid-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews.”

What you heard him suggest is not what he suggested, not at all. In fact, people who hear it that way tend to be or know Ashkenazi Jews, which is odd, don’t you think?

Meanwhile, Kerry Kennedy condemned her brother’s comments.

→ Trump indicted again, again, again. I’ve lost count: I genuinely can’t keep up. Trump has apparently received another letter from the special counsel indicating that he will be indicted again. Part of the graduation requirement for Yale Law is indicting Trump. Before George Soros and his son agree to fund your campaign for progressive prosecutor, you have to promise that the only crimes you will prosecute are Trump’s. CNN has bravely announced that now, in the year 2023, with this third indictment, Trump’s previously unblemished legacy is truly, finally, and irrevocably stained.

→ The IRS only makes bad people pay taxes: Two IRS whistleblowers testified on Wednesday about how they were blocked from investigating Hunter Biden’s financial crimes—in particular any crimes that may have implicated other members of the Biden family.

Joseph Ziegler, a 13-year veteran of the IRS and a gay Democrat, revealed himself to be Whistleblower #2, saying he saw “corrosion of ethical standards and the abuse of power that threaten our nation.” He said that prosecutors “did not follow the ordinary process, slow-walked the investigation, and put in place unnecessary approvals and roadblocks from effectively and efficiently investigating the case.”

Just imagine for a moment if this were a Trump financial crimes scandal. Just imagine the rending of garments and the seven-figure book deals these IRS workers would get. All I want is a world where both sides get those book deals. Or even—and I know this is reckless—no book deals. Just everyone paying taxes, and IRS workers remaining nameless and faceless.

Also, now that we know the IRS is run by petty partisans, I’m sorry to say that every TGIF commenter is getting audited this year.

→ There just. . . won’t be bananas: I love when the Degrowth Left explains their positions. I really do. They want things to be beautifully made and ethically harvested but they also believe that all work is exploitation, and so they are in a conundrum where the only solution is for all of us to quietly starve in place. This week we have a great Degrowth Left argument from Malcolm Harris, an influential author and editor, and an adorable redhead:

In his new world, there just. . . won’t be bananas. There just. . . won’t be refrigerators. Columbus, Ohio is. . . gross.

So: you will burrow into a pile of leaves and eat squirrels and you will be happy. All the socialist leaders in sweet Malcolm’s community are energy healers whose knowledge of farming comes from growing a single fiddle leaf fig. I can’t wait for the big scandal of 2026 when we discover President for Life Malcolm at the People’s House hoarding bananas, drunk on banana gin.

→ Where Degrowth wins: To see where Malcolm’s comrades have won, look no further than bonny England, where the Degrowth movement is the winner for Labour and Tories alike. This week we got a beautiful takedown of England from Bloomberg.

Some highlights:

Britain’s low-growth economy is not only relentlessly reducing the country’s living standards (on current trends, the average Polish family will be richer than the average British family by the end of the decade). It is also forcing everyone to pay higher taxes for worse public services: The great British Middle Class live in a world of petty crime that goes uninvestigated let alone punished, overcrowded emergency health services, and ever-lengthening NHS waiting lists (Britain has one of the lowest ratios of doctors and hospital beds per patient in the whole of the OECD). . . . . [The Tories] are much more like Hobbits comfortable in their sandy burrows than Margaret Thatcher’s self-reliant entrepreneurs.

Read the whole thing.

→ Now that’s what I call racism: The word is now used to describe any white girl who wears a sombrero, so we forget what racism actually is sometimes. Well, it’s definitely this: the administrators in the town of Newbern, Alabama, are doing just about all they can to block the first black mayor from succeeding. Read this enraging story by Alabama-based writer Lee Hedgepeth, who exposed it, and this additional reporting from Capital B, a nonprofit newsroom focused on black issues.

→ Excuse me, what? In Florida, the state Board of Education passed a new standards package. Lest we think only the left can go mad, this is an example of what educators are expected to add to history courses now: “Slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” So teachers have to talk about, yes, slavery’s good bits.

→ Kim Kardashian saves a life: A 22-year-old woman in Kansas City, Missouri was shot four times on New Year’s Day while wearing Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear and claims the brand saved her life. “It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. . . . Call it fate or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim.” She recommends we all wear tight compression garments all the time, garments that both smooth our love handles and hold in our blood when our bodies are riddled with bullets. God bless America.

→ 77 percent of American youth can’t qualify for the military: An alarming new report from the bipartisan Council for a Strong America issued a bleak warning: “Malnutrition, especially malnutrition manifesting as obesity, poses a threat not only to our nation’s health, but to our national security.” It sounds like there’s no military anymore, guys. Let’s hope Skims work against long-range ballistics too!

→ All our secrets sent to Mali: The U.S. Army accidentally sent millions of confidential documents to the country of Mali, sharing personal details about top officers. Why? A typo. If you send an email to a .ML account, it goes to Mali, the West African nation. The army, our army, is .MIL. It’s really easy to miss that I. Apparently, people have pointed this out as a real security risk and no one cared enough to fix it. As usual, we see just powerful competence coming from the military.

→ Threads falling off: Facebook’s Twitter clone, embraced by the left, is struggling. Twitter, the bugle of whatever you would call Elon’s politics, remains solid. But as a moderate and as a mother, I am an Instagram American. And we are legion. The Silent (Instagram) Majority will never be defeated. Scroll on, sisters.

→ Baltimore can’t keep its pools open: A news crew this week caught a group of young children breaking into a big, empty city pool that had turned a sort of sickly green. I guess it was supposed to be a crime story, like look at these kids breaking in, and certainly there are criminals here: city administrators. They ought to be arrested, I’m totally serious. It turns out, three huge Baltimore city pools are closed all summer. It’s not for lack of funding. They actually spend a lot on their pools! It’s corruption and incompetence.

I’m not saying privatize the pools (although they would be open if they were); I’m saying people should demand that the pools open. I’m saying that of all the rage directed at something like a Teddy Roosevelt statue, maybe 10 percent of that could go toward Baltimore’s corrupt city officials, and toward the fact that families who can’t afford to leave the city in the summer also can’t access the pools that their taxes pay for. We need a new movement for government competence. Al Gore, whom I loved and still love (yeah I think the kiss was cool), ran in part on a movement for government reform. The motto was a great one: “Work better, cost less, and get results Americans care about.” Let’s bring it back!

Before we get to more TGIF, enjoy this cartoon from Dave Mamet:

→ Only one state needs to go: The Middle East is a picture of harmony. Religious minorities live in peace with each other. The only bad place happens to be the tiny Jewish state. The latest episode in this classic new left antisemitism is from Democratic congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who this week said: “As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state,” she said.

All of this was in the lead-up to Israeli president Isaac Herzog’s address to Congress, which The Squad boycotted, naturally. Jayapal couldn’t make it because of a “scheduling conflict.”

→ My nemeses in turmoil: Justice Democrats, the left flank of the Democratic Party, the team who runs cool radical Democrats like AOC and Cori Bush against my lovely and boring Blue Dogs, are struggling. Yes, my nemeses—who once flew high—are now weakened. They’ve laid off nine of their 20 employees. Their platform was always simple: abolish the police, abolish Israel, bring back gulags, cancel Dave Chappelle. That used to be enough to get funding for three election cycles.

Now, the Justice Dems spokesperson is out. The new Justice Dems spokesman—Usamah Andrabi—is actually a longtime subscriber of ours.

Usamah, my dear reader, congrats. We are rooting for you. I need you and your fellow Justice Dems to be powerful and deranged, or else my business suffers. What do I need? More banana tweets! When do I need them? On Thursdays!

→ My friends are thriving! TGIF allies David Samuels and Walter Kirn have teamed up to do a very weird thing: make a nineteenth-century newspaper in the twenty-first century. You can’t get it online. But you can get it at all of these indie book and record stores. We salute Luddites here at The Free Press and you can too.

→ Bipartisan tripping: Congresspeople Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Dan Crenshaw teamed up to get psychedelics approved as a treatment for military trauma, a measure they’ve slipped into the $886 billion defense bill. There’s a lot of evidence that shows psilocybin, a.k.a. magic mushrooms, can work really well for people, especially compared to the currently popular mode of feeling better: endless talk therapy. Read Michael Pollan’s book How to Change Your Mind for more on this. Though I have never done hallucinogens, I have been to Burning Man and seen how happy everyone is in truly appalling conditions (the porta potty on day seven is basically Fallujah). So I’m a strong yes on this.

Weirdly, apropos of this news, a note on Janet Yellen, the U.S. treasury secretary. This month she went to China and bowed repeatedly and obsequiously to Chinese vice premier He Lifeng. Suddenly in the tabloids there’s news this week that she may have eaten psychedelic mushrooms in a special soup earlier that day, which is entirely to blame for those silly bows. This is some hilarious damage control. Did she lay down in the grass with the vice premier and cry about how beautiful clouds are too? To the Yellen PR team trying to convince us she was tripping: well done.

→ Stanford president resigns: Stanford’s president has resigned amid allegations that he manipulated the research that is the basis of his whole career. And the DEI dean who grabbed the mic and accosted a conservative judge who was speaking to the conservative student group? She also resigned this week. For a hint about the sentiments right now:

→ Legacy admissions beginning to fall: We have more good news from America’s universities. This week, Wesleyan University announced the end of legacy admissions, joining Amherst, Johns Hopkins, and Carnegie Mellon. There’s one great line in Wesleyan president Michael Roth’s announcement about this, the end of preferential treatment for the children of alums: “As has been almost always the case for a long time, family members of alumni will be admitted on their own merits.” Almost always admitted on their own merit. Almost. I can just picture Michael Roth in his lovely office, thinking very hard about those three absolute honest-to-god dumbasses he let in and then had to watch parade around in beer hats. Almost.

→ Sixteen charged in Michigan: Gathered in the (no doubt) sweaty basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters, sixteen people forged documents and claimed to be “duly elected and qualified electors” to cast their votes for Trump. They were, indeed, not. The group included former state GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock and state Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden. This week they were charged by Michigan’s attorney general with eight felonies each, including forgery.

→ Queering Endocrine Disruption: As we learn more about hormone-disrupting chemicals in the air and water, there is a movement brewing to embrace both the changes and the chemicals themselves. This movement considers it transphobic to be so worried about environmental toxins disrupting fetal sex development in animals (including the human animal).

“Posing intersex characteristics as the sine qua non of harm to our environment is a move steeped in heteronormativity,” writes Anne Pollock, in a paper called Queering Endocrine Disruption. “[N]o one is celebrating the queer here. In this chapter, I want to suggest that we depathologize queer animals, even when that queerness is the product of human-produced toxins in the environment, and even when it inhibits animals’ reproductive capacity. Perhaps we even might find a perverse joy here.”

Anne Pollock must be a wacky random grad student right? No, she’s a professor of global health and social medicine at King’s College London. You have to read the piece on this movement in Compact magazine this week, where I’m getting this.

For one more terrifying scientific take, there is a paper by an international group of scientists that argues that pregnant transmen (biological women on testosterone) should be able to keep taking testosterone even though we don’t know what it does to the fetus. Why? Because the desire to maximize a child’s health is “eugenicist.”

The scientists write: “Social justice activists, scholars, and the field of critical studies have made important strides to highlight how the desire to maximize the ‘fitness’ of offspring, and guard against development of conditions or human characteristics considered ‘unhealthy’ or less than ideal, may reflect troubling eugenicist and biomedical moralist underpinnings in ways that further harm already-socially-marginalized people.” Read the full piece in Colin Wright’s blog. So you take those T shots during pregnancy, and if you see a gay moose in your yard, you salute him, goddammit.

→ I guess it’s not a good time to mention the other health news this week: AT&T has abandoned thousands of old lead cables in our water, leaching toxic lead into soil and drinking water. AT&T stock plunged this week as investors realized how many lawsuits the telco will face. One idea for AT&T: simply say that the lead is “queering the water.”

→ Make algebra illegal! Progressives have been waging a long battle against accelerated math courses in middle and high school, and they are winning. A lot. First they won San Francisco, where Algebra I was banned in public middle schools. Now this week, they basically got that to be the new California math policy. And it’s been spreading: Cambridge, Massachusetts, and other school districts have followed suit. Basically, white parents are 1) convinced that black kids simply can’t learn algebra and the only possible solution is to ban the class, and 2) alarmed how much better the Asian kids are at this class and worried it might hurt little Miffy’s prospects. For now, just read this great takedown by economics writer Noah Smith: “Refusing to teach kids math will not improve equity.”

Meanwhile, Becky Pringle, the president of the National Education Association, sounded like she was doing an exorcism at the latest big teacher confab.

→ Wired magazine says don’t buy this great security camera: What is safety? Why do you want it? Maybe instead of being all “Why isn’t this tech magazine reviewing tech,” you should be interrogating yourself. Here is Wired magazine this week:

The problem, you see, is that there is software that “allows Ring owners to send videos they’ve captured with their Ring video doorbell cameras and outdoor security cameras to law enforcement.”

What’s most upsetting is that Wired’s Gear team members have very nicely asked Ring to stop letting people easily send clips from their doorbell cams to the cops, but Ring doesn’t obey the Gear team edicts. From the review: “Multiple members of WIRED’s Gear team have spoken to Ring over the years about this feature. The company has been clear that it’s what customers want.” Ring has incurred the wrath of the Gear team, who announce: do not buy the great home security camera, for it is too good. If someone kidnaps your kids, maybe they just needed those kids, okay? Have you ever thought about the kidnapper’s need for a little privacy here? It’s called empathy.

→ And for your listening: May I recommend Luke Combs’ beautiful new cover of “Fast Car,” which is topping the country charts? The song, of course, is originally by the iconic Tracy Chapman. There’s a culture war around this cover (five guesses why people are mad!). Anyway, TChap loves it. Bar told me I make too many lesbian jokes, so I won’t make one here, which is easy because there’s nothing funny about My National Anthem.

