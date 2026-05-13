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paul goldberg's avatar
paul goldberg
42m

Dogs hump (or mount) for many reasons beyond sexual behavior, including excitement, stress relief, play, or attention-seeking. While common in unneutered dogs, spayed/neutered pets also do it to release energy or anxiety. It is considered a normal canine behavior, though it can become a habit if not redirected.

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paul goldberg's avatar
paul goldberg
1h

Dogs do hump everything mainly humans legs.

Wonder where there brains got jumbled.

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