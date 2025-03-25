On Saturday, as Columbia University caved to the president’s demands so they could get their funding back, and while his advisers were probably group texting about how to handle Yemen, the leader of the United States expressed his deep disappointment.

It had come to his attention that an unflattering image of him existed.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst.” Chin up, DJT, Obama was 47 when he was inaugurated!