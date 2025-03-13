EXCLUSIVE: Trump Administration Tells Columbia How to Get Its $400M Back
Ivy League college told to ban masks, expel or suspend students who promote Jew-hate, and put a department under ‘academic receivership’ for five years.
Upgrade to Listen
10
The Trump administration’s antisemitism task force has sent a letter to Columbia University, detailing how it can win back its federal money. The message comes one week after Trump’s government punished the Ivy League university by cutting off $400 million in grant funds for failing to combat antisemitism on campus.
The letter, sent Thursday and seen by The Free Press, states that “Columbia has. . . fundamentally failed to protect American students and faculty from antisemitic violence and harassment” and “outlines immediate next steps that we regard as a precondition for formal negotiations regarding Columbia University’s continued financial relationship with the United States government.”
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events