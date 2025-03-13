The Trump administration’s antisemitism task force has sent a letter to Columbia University, detailing how it can win back its federal money. The message comes one week after Trump’s government punished the Ivy League university by cutting off $400 million in grant funds for failing to combat antisemitism on campus.

The letter, sent Thursday and seen by The Free Press, states that “Columbia has. . . fundamentally failed to protect American students and faculty from antisemitic violence and harassment” and “outlines immediate next steps that we regard as a precondition for formal negotiations regarding Columbia University’s continued financial relationship with the United States government.”