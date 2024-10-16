Martin Gurri: I Refused to Vote in the Last Two Elections. Now, I’m Voting for Trump.

Kamala Harris or Donald Trump—the empty pantsuit of elitism or the eternal master of disaster? We must pick one or the other on November 5.
For many years, I belonged to the “a plague on both your houses” party. In the last two presidential elections, I abstained: I found both candidates unequal to the task and refused to endorse either with my vote.
But I feel I can’t refrain this time around—and I want to explain why.
Close Guidelines
our Comments
Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .