Join Us for Our Next Book Club!

Martin Gurri: I Refused to Vote in the Last Two Elections. Now, I’m Voting for Trump.
Trump points to supporters during a 2024 rally in Atlanta, Georgia. "Trump isn't a moral abomination—or at least, no more so than Harris or Biden," writes Martin Gurri for The Free Press.

There are only two vital forces in American politics today: those who wish to control everything, and those who wish not to be controlled. Reluctantly, I choose the latter.

By Martin Gurri

October 16, 2024

Kamala Harris or Donald Trump—the empty pantsuit of elitism or the eternal master of disaster? We must pick one or the other on November 5.

For many years, I belonged to the “a plague on both your houses” party. In the last two presidential elections, I abstained: I found both candidates unequal to the task and refused to endorse either with my vote.

But I feel I can’t refrain this time around—and I want to explain why.




