Is it possible to sum up the American economy in a few pictures and numbers? And how well is Donald Trump doing anyway? If Trump is such a terrible president, why is the stock market still up?
No matter your political stance, haven’t you wondered about questions like that? Even if you love Trump, surely you have noticed a lot of people are very nervous about him.
I would like to address those questions and present an overview of where we are at in the simplest possible terms. I expect it will jibe with the politics of relatively few politically committed people, regardless of whether they are Trump supporters.
Let’s start with the first picture, namely the S&P 500.
As you can see, it is doing more than fine. One thing this means is that the world and American prosperity are unlikely to end anytime soon. American companies are worth a lot and the world recognizes this. As I pointed out in a recent column, the chipmaker Nvidia has recently been worth more on its own than the entire German stock market.