President Trump stands with Israel in its campaign against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Parts of his MAGA coalition do not.

The split is revealing. Internal strife within the Republican Party over foreign policy is well known. Indeed, the greatest and most consequential divide on the right today is over America’s role in the world and the use of force abroad. But the limits of the noninterventionist, “restraint” faction within the Trump administration have not been tested.

Until now.