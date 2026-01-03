Zohran Mamdani promised a “new era” for New York City during his inaugural address as mayor. But it began with the deletion of two social media posts about antisemitism from the mayor’s official X account that were posted on predecessor Eric Adams’s last day in office.

One of the deleted posts on X announced the publication Wednesday of an 80-page report by the city’s Office to Combat Antisemitism. The post described the “first-ever municipal report on our efforts to combat antisemitism” as “bold” and a “blueprint for 2026.”

The second deleted post called the establishment of the office an effort “to make fighting hate a policy priority.” It noted that the report included a detailed account of the history of Jewish New Yorkers and the city’s “long-standing and important ties with Israel.”