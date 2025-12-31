In less than 24 hours, Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in as the new mayor of New York City. Yet Moshe Davis, the executive director of the city’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, does not know whether he will still have a job when that happens.

Davis, who has led the office since its creation just eight months ago, told me that he has received no communication from the incoming Mamdani administration about his status—or the future of the office itself. Still, he plans to report to City Hall on Friday, the first official workday after Mamdani’s inauguration.

“I currently have the job until I hear otherwise,” said Davis, 28 and a native of Brooklyn’s Kensington neighborhood. “I’m ready to serve.”

The uncertainty raises a broader question: What will happen to the Office to Combat Antisemitism under Mamdani, who co-founded his college’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and has refused to recognize Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state?