Lawsuit Targets Anti-Israel Campus Leaders for ‘Aiding and Abetting’ Hamas
Complaint alleges student organizations are providing ‘material support’ to terror groups.
Upgrade to Listen
4
A lawsuit filed Monday in the Southern District of New York alleges a coordinated campaign of support between several American nonprofit groups and organizations and prominent anti-Israel activists, and Hamas, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events