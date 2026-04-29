This morning, a man holding a knife ran down the street of a Jewish part of north London, hunting for Jews. He stabbed two of them. The suspect was tased after he tried to stab the officers who stopped him. Police have declared it a terrorist incident. The two victims, thankfully, are in stable condition.

Within hours of the stabbing, Britain’s prime minister, Keir Starmer, called the attack “deeply concerning.” He said we must be “absolutely clear in our determination to deal with any of these offenses.” I have been a Labour Party supporter for decades and I have to say plainly: The prime minister’s platitudes are not enough. They have not been enough for some time.

This is the latest in a huge surge of antisemitic attacks in London in recent months. Only last week, a viral video circulated of an Orthodox Jewish man harassed in the street and called a baby killer. Weeks before, ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity were set on fire. Each time, the prime minister says “Antisemitism has no place in the UK,” or some similar platitude.