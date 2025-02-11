Just a week after trotting his clearly uncomfortable wife onto the Grammy’s red carpet in a completely see-through dress, rapper Kanye West went on an unhinged antisemitic online posting spree. How bad? He started by declaring himself a Nazi and posting a series of inflammatory messages about Jews and women (as well as a few hardcore porn videos). A few lowlights: “Hitler was sooooo fresh,” and “JEWS WERE BETTER AS SLAVES YOU HAVE TO PUT YOUR JEWS IN THEIR PLACE AND MAKE THEM INTO YOUR SLAVES.”

It wasn’t the first time this has happened: In 2022, West went on several similar rampages. He vowed to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” and implied that fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs (currently in jail awaiting trial on racketeering and sex-trafficking charges) is controlled by a Jewish cabal. Lest we forget, he also made a bizarre appearance on InfoWars, where he again proclaimed his admiration for Adolf Hitler and performed a skit with a butterfly net called “Netanyahu” that was so unhinged even host Alex Jones was visibly uncomfortable.