Jed Rubenfeld: Trump Tests His Constitutional Limits
From tariffs and the National Guard deployments to his bombing of a Venezuelan boat and his attempt to fire a member of the Fed, our legal columnist assesses whether Trump is acting lawfully.
20
When it comes to the president and the law, what used to be once-in-a-generation controversies now seem to happen every other day.
Here are the four biggest recent flashpoints, and my view on where the law stands. I’m a constitutional law professor at Yale, and as my readers know, I try to call balls and strikes without favor or disfavor to the administration. Trump is certainly pushing the boundaries of his authority, but in two of the four controversies I think Trump has the law on his side. On the other two, he may have crossed the constitutional line. Let’s take them one at a time.