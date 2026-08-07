Jared Leto, Ariana Grande, and Naked Steakhouses

In this episode, Suzy Weiss and Dan Ahdoot unpack this week’s very important culture news and spotlight the bizarre stories you probably missed.
They break down the sexual misconduct allegations against Jared Leto, Ariana Grande’s decision to step back from public life amid growing concern over the pop star’s health, and whether modern culture has forgot…
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