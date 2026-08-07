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Jared Leto, Ariana Grande, and Naked Steakhouses
Suzy Weiss
44M
Plus: A ketamine-healed exec sues Netflix.
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In this episode, Suzy Weiss and Dan Ahdoot unpack this week’s very important culture news and spotlight the bizarre stories you probably missed.

They break down the sexual misconduct allegations against Jared Leto, Ariana Grande’s decision to step back from public life amid growing concern over the pop star’s health, and whether modern culture has forgot…

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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