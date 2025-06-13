The Free Press
Listen Now: A New Free Press Podcast That Will Change How You Think

Israel Strikes Iran
Naftali Bennett and Michael Oren break down Israel’s attack on multiple sites across Iran.

In the early Friday morning hours, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, defense operations, and the leadership of the Revolutionary Guard.

Hours later, I sat down live with Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., and Naftali Bennett, the former prime minister of Israel, to discuss this major operation, and what comes next. We looked at all sides of the issue—from the logic of the attack and how Iran might respond, to the expected length of the campaign, and the mood on the ground in Israel.

For more background, read Michael’s piece from earlier this evening about what brought us to this crucial moment: “Is Israel About to Strike Iran’s Nuclear Facilities?

(Thank you to everyone who joined and brought questions.)

Comments
DemonHunter
Bullies only understand getting punched it the face.

40 years of a state dedicated to the destruction of another is 40 too many

Cassandra anonymous
Thank you. Am Yisrael Chai.

Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
