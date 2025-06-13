Israel Strikes Iran

In the early Friday morning hours, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, defense operations, and the leadership of the Revolutionary Guard.

Hours later, I sat down live with Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., and Naftali Bennett, the former prime minister of Israel, to discuss this major operation, and what comes next. We looked at all sides of the issue—from the logic of the attack and how Iran might respond, to the expected length of the campaign, and the mood on the ground in Israel.

For more background, read Michael’s piece from earlier this evening about what brought us to this crucial moment: “Is Israel About to Strike Iran’s Nuclear Facilities?”

(Thank you to everyone who joined and brought questions.)