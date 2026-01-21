The Davos World Economic Forum, a yearly gathering of many of the world’s most influential people, is not usually the stage where leaders castigate each other in public. But this year is different, in large part because President Donald Trump insists that the U.S. take control of Greenland, long a Danish territory. In a speech yesterday in Davos, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney said the West could no longer depend on an American-led international order. “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” Carney said. So is America’s global hegemony coming undone in Davos? Celebrated author, historian, and Free Press contributor Niall Ferguson is on the scene, and today he joins Rafaela Siewert to talk out what all this means for the U.S., Europe, and the world at large.

