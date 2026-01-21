The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
76
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Robert Feinberg's avatar
Robert Feinberg
20m

Love the people of Canada......loath their woke, progressive political leaders. They criticize President Trump as a bully and an authoritarian. Yet, I'll never forget during the Covid pandemic, how Prime Minister Trudeau crushed the truckers' protest and froze their personal bank accounts. European leaders (especially the Brussels crowd) are also a bunch of smug, arrogant, bureaucrat elitists many of whom take their marching orders from Greta Thunberg and her ilk.

Reply
Share
Eduardo Ferreira's avatar
Eduardo Ferreira
30m

The link does not take me to the Livestream... How can I access it?

Reply
Share
74 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice