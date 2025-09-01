The Free Press
Agnes Callard
Agnes Callard is an associate professor of philosophy at the University of Chicago. Her most recent book is Open Socrates: The Case for a Philosophical Life.
Taylor Swift
Love & Relationships
Philosophy
Music
