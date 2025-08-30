Welcome back! If you’re liking this column, sign up to get it every week here. Soon enough, these missives will only land in the inboxes of those brave men and women who choose to accept the responsibility of getting them. For now, happy reading to all.

If you were at the office this past Tuesday you may have heard a little yelp from the marketing department around 1 p.m. Or you may have encountered a group of women outside hunched over a phone, gasping, or heard a scream followed by a fit of giggles followed by an ohmigod, it’s ginormous. There may have been little leaps of joy, a few are you serious-es, squeals of delight. That there was the sound of an entire generation of women getting closure on a story they’d been following for over 15 years. That was the sound America makes when its pop leviathan, the most famous hopeless romantic in the world, gets engaged.

For those who live under a rock, underwater, on a different planet: The football player Travis Kelce got down on one knee and proposed to Taylor Swift in a garden, surrounded by a burst of flowers, with a diamond ring roughly the size and shape of a Subaru. She posted the whole, Edenlike scene to Instagram with the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” with a dynamite emoji at the end. Or (the internet asked) was it TNT, a stand-in for Taylor ‘N’ Travis?

Taylor Swift getting engaged is like Albert Einstein getting the Nobel Prize in Physics: the culmination of a life’s work.

So began the delirious gematria around the engagement and nuptial plans. Would the wedding be on August 7 of next year, a callout to Kelce’s jersey number, 87? Or would it be on the 13th of the month, because that’s Swift’s lucky number? And did you know that old mine-cut diamonds like the one Swift’s now sporting sparkle brightest under low-light conditions like in the glow of a candle, and isn’t that just so perfect?

All of this breathless reaction by adults to the engagement of two other adults whom they do not know might seem unwarranted or even alarming. One reporter said before announcing the news on the air, “I feel like Paul Revere right now.” But imagine for a second that you started your favorite movie in middle school and are only now finding out how it ends, and it rules. Swift has been singing almost exclusively about finding and losing and despairing over and hoping for true love for her entire career. It’s shot through every song. And her fans have been right there with her on her decades-long crusade of a dating life. They know that at 19 she had her heart broken by an older guy; that at 21 her famous new boyfriend didn’t show up to her birthday party; that at 26 she met an actor she thought she was going to marry only for the relationship to slowly fall apart, ending after six years.