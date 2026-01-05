The Free Press
Is There a Science to Finding Love?
Coleman Hughes
1HR 18M
An evolutionary anthropologist separates fact from fiction on love, attachment, dating apps, pheromones, and why so much modern relationship advice gets human nature wrong.

Every January, people resolve to change something about their love lives. Some want to date more intentionally. Others want to stop repeating the same mistakes. Many feel overwhelmed by the rules, language, and advice that now surround modern relationships.

Dr. Anna Machin is an evolutionary anthropologist at the University of Oxford who studies the neur…

Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Love & Relationships
Science
Sex

