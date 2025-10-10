The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) was founded more than 100 years ago to “stop the defamation of the Jewish people,” as its mission states, but how it tries to do that might be making antisemitism worse, according to a new research study by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI).

The study, released Wednesday and conducted with Rutgers University’s Social Perception Lab, measured how over 3,300 people reacted to phrases found in the ADL’s antisemitism curriculum and in speeches by ADL CEO and national director Jonathan Greenblatt.

After the respondents read excerpts of ADL material, they filled out a “defensiveness scale” that measured feelings such as irritability and manipulation on a scale of zero to 10. They were also asked whether Jews are seen as racist or prejudiced—and whether they believe that antisemitism or concerns of antisemitism are exaggerated. Finally, they were asked to write a two-sentence, open-ended response to the excerpts. Those written responses were then compiled and evaluated.

The study concluded that the ADL’s “antisemitism messaging, despite success in producing identity-based activism, unintentionally provokes defensiveness and erodes credibility, risking the very outcomes it seeks to prevent.”

An ADL spokesperson said that the information used in the study “does not reflect our current curriculum” and was based on a narrow slice of the organization’s speeches, educational content, and other material. Still, the study’s “general findings” are consistent with ADL’s “own work about the limited efficacy of using a zero-sum mindset or competitive victimhood as arguments against antisemitism,” the spokesperson added.

The ADL said that internal reviews have led to numerous improvements in its educational materials and communications during the past five years, and that those reviews are done on a regular basis.

The ADL describes itself as “the world’s leading anti-hate organization” and “a global leader in exposing extremism, delivering anti-bias education, and fighting hate online.” It received contributions and grants of $162.4 million in fiscal 2024, up from $78.2 million five years earlier, according to tax returns. The ADL has about 600 employees and 3,500 volunteers.

The effectiveness of the ADL’s antisemitism-fighting strategy is especially important now because of a surge in antisemitism, according to measurements including by the ADL itself. Last year’s total of 9,354 reported incidents of antisemitism in the U.S. was the highest number on record since the organization began tracking antisemitic incidents nearly 50 years ago.

The disturbing trend has continued this year, including the arson attack on the home of Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro during Passover, the May shooting deaths of Israeli embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., and the hurling of two lit Molotov cocktails in June at a group of peaceful protesters in Boulder, Colorado, who gathered each Sunday to demand the release of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Earlier this month, the ADL and Jewish Federations of North America said that over half of Jewish Americans reported experiencing some form of antisemitism in the past year and that one in five Jews who “wore something distinctively Jewish before October 7 have since taken it off.”

Critics of the ADL have said that it has not been as effective as it should be in fighting antisemitism and has focused on partisan politics and social issues at the expense of its core mission.

For example, the organization included Turning Point USA, the conservative student group founded by the late Charlie Kirk, in the ADL’s “Glossary of Extremism” with groups such as the Nation of Islam. The Nation of Islam is an Islamic black nationalist movement led by Louis Farrakhan, who described Jews as “termites” and “the enemy of God.” The ADL’s “Glossary of Extremism” was created in 2022 with over 900 entries, but was taken down earlier this month after complaints following Kirk’s assassination.

Some Jewish leaders say that the ADL has lost its way and is blinded by overt ideology. “Most of our community and scores of Jews across the United States have thought for a very long time that identity politics are foreign to both authentic Jewish tradition and foreign to the great American democracy experiment,” Akiva Zweig, a rabbi in South Florida, told The Free Press. “We Jews are a people who believe in conscience, choice, responsibility, and the pursuit of justice for all people, not in competing claims of entitlement and victimhood.”

The researchers who conducted the NCRI study said that most of the information from the ADL that they studied resembled an “anti-oppressive framework”—and evoked similarities to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which relies on theories of collective guilt and responsibility.

The study concluded that among people who read excerpts of ADL material, “anti-oppressive essays” increased the defensiveness scale of respondents by over 70 percent. Additionally, the “anti-oppressive” messaging produced comments that were 12 percent more antisemitic, the researchers concluded.

The study also found that the ADL material “did generate more responses to protect and support Jewish communities” but that those gains were essentially offset by increased defensiveness and antisemitism.

“By leaning so heavily on anti-oppression frameworks, the Anti-Defamation League has inadvertently tied Jewish identity to an ideological style of advocacy that the evidence shows is conflict-generating,” said Joel Finkelstein, NCRI’s chief science officer. “That is scientifically indefensible and deeply unfair to American Jews, who deserve representation that builds trust rather than erodes it.”

Caryn Block, a Teachers College, Columbia University professor who has worked with the ADL to study antisemitism in the workplace, said she supports the ADL’s efforts to include Jewish identity within existing diversity, equity, and inclusion frameworks. She said this approach is about “creating the conditions for everybody to be able to almost leave [differences in identity] behind.”

The ADL spokesperson told The Free Press that “fighting antisemitism must be a team effort, and we welcome these researchers to the fight and look forward to discussing their work with them.”