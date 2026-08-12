The Free Press
Ask Coleman Hughes Anything
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
50
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
2d

Sarcasm. Rupa set the table. I made an immigration joke

Reply
Share
raphaelh's avatar
raphaelh
2d

In other news we hear of a young child being violently sick in a pushchair while his father tries to beat a world record using said pushchair.

Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice