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Ruy Teixeira
Ruy Teixeira is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the co-founder of the Substack The Liberal Patriot.
Karlyn Bowman
Karlyn Bowman is a distinguished senior fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute.
Tags:
USA
America
Patriotism
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