It’s Thursday, December 12. And yes, as you’ve probably noticed, we’ve had a bit of a glow-up. But don’t worry, you’re in exactly the right place. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Coming up: Angela Merkel’s legacy, what “sex work” really means, and much more.
But first, meet Kemi Badenoch—the new leader of Britain’s Tories.
“I like fixing things that are broken,” says Kemi Badenoch in her interview with Bari on the latest episode of Honestly. Badenoch, 44, was elected as the new leader of the UK’s Conservatives last month. And luckily for her, there are a lot of things that are broken.
One of them is her party.
In July, after fourteen years in office, the Tories were unceremoniously booted from power. They lost more than 250 of their Members of Parliament in the biggest electoral defeat in the party’s history. On the long road back to power, Badenoch must contend not only with a Labour government with a huge majority in Parliament, but also Nigel Farage—the Brexit-backing populist is on a mission to supplant the Conservative Party as the main alternative to Labour.
If Badenoch somehow manages to fix her party and return to power, she must then figure out a way to fix Britain—a country where wages have stagnated for a generation, public debt has ballooned, and there’s widespread anger at high rates of immigration. As another Brit, Free Press columnist Niall Ferguson, put it recently in these pages: “Lately it seems that mine is a country with a death wish.” (Read his full account of what ails the UK here.)
In other words, Badenoch has a daunting in tray. And yet many—including Niall—are bullish on Badenoch, who he believes could be a “black Thatcher.”
As a woman in charge of the Conservative Party, Badenoch was bound to be compared to the Iron Lady. But in this case there are undeniable parallels. Much like Thatcher, Badenoch mixes steely determination with charm and charisma. She also, like Thatcher, knows what she believes. Her diagnosis of her party’s problems is straightforward: It has strayed too far from the values that have historically made it—and Britain—so successful.
And while Thatcher and Badenoch’s backgrounds are very different—one grew up in provincial England, the other spent most of her childhood in Nigeria—they are both self-made women with an appetite for hard work. Badenoch’s own story, and her family’s, is central to her politics. “I know what it is like to be wealthy and also to be poor,” she says today on Honestly.
There’s one other Badenoch–Thatcher parallel: the circumstances in which they took over their party’s leadership. Thatcher became Tory leader in 1975—then, like today, a malaise had descended over the country, one that would lift during her time in office. These comparisons may be unavoidable, but does Badenoch welcome them? Bari asked her that in their conversation. “She is a heroine of mine. So it’s very flattering,” said Badenoch. “But it’s also quite heavy and she’s a different person. I admire her. But I want people to recognize that I’m not a pastiche of this person, that I am my own person.”
That much you’ll soon realize when you watch or listen to her wide-ranging and illuminating conversation with Bari. To watch, hit the play button below. Or you can listen to their discussion on the Honestly feed wherever you get your podcasts. And if you want to read an edited transcript of the interview, you can do that here.
As Badenoch sees it, she is fighting not just for her party or her country, but for a way of governing and a kind of society that is under threat across the West. “Liberalism has been hacked,” argues Badenoch in a speech of hers we are publishing today.
She describes “classic liberal values—not left-wing progressivism, but the classic liberalism of free markets, free speech, free enterprise, freedom of religion, the presumption of innocence, trusted institutions within the rule of law, and equality under the law” as “a precious inheritance.” And those values, she says, “have been hacked by ideologues operating on the inside. But if we can spot their trick, we can stop them from destroying the freest societies in the history of the world.”
For more on what Badenoch believes, read her full speech: “How Liberalism Got Hacked.”
The Not-So-Marvelous Mrs. Merkel
This time eight years ago, with the world still in shock after Donald Trump’s victory, many in the West, including many in America, crowned Angela Merkel as the new de facto leader of the free world. “She’s all alone,” lamented Barack Obama after his final meeting with the German chancellor.
Fast-forward eight years, and how things have changed. Trump is riding high and heading back to the White House. Meanwhile, Angela Merkel’s legacy lies in tatters. Far from being the savior of the West, Merkel has become an emblem of its failure. Whether it’s the migrant crisis, or energy dependence on Moscow, or economic dependence on China, the German leader sowed the seeds of her country’s—and Europe’s—present drift.
Now Merkel has published, in English, her memoir, titled Freedom. How does she justify the decisions that proved so disastrous? And just how bad are things in Germany? Yascha Mounk tackles these questions in his essay for The Free Press today.
Read Yascha on “The Not-So-Marvelous Mrs. Merkel.”
What Does Sleeping with 100 Men in One Day Do to the Soul?
For a recent publicity stunt, an OnlyFans model slept with one hundred men in one day. A new documentary captures the before and after of this extreme act. River Page reports that the inadvertently harrowing film undermines the glib, sloganized idea that “sex work is work,” and “interrogates sex work to a devastating conclusion. . . that selling the body means leaving it, if you want to survive.”
Read River Page’s full column: “What Does Sleeping with 100 Men in One Day Do to the Soul?”
The Outrageous Adoration of Luigi Mangione
Yesterday, River Page summarized the strange case of Luigi Mangione—including the weird hero worship of a killer by so many Americans. On the latest Free Press Live, Michael Moynihan and Batya Ungar-Sargon went deeper on this disturbing trend in a conversation you won’t want to miss. Watch them on the outrageous adoration of Luigi Mangione below:
Mystery drones flying over New Jersey are from Iran and being launched by a “mothership” off the East Coast, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) speculated on Fox News yesterday. Van Drew, who sits on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, did not say where he got his information but said this was “the real deal” and from “very high sources.” It comes after days of reports of strange sightings over New Jersey. But the Pentagon denies Van Drew’s claims. “There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called ‘mothership’ launching drones toward the United States,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.
In other, less serious Garden State news—in fact, maybe the most New Jersey news of all time—Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Gottheimer has been caught doctoring his Spotify Wrapped list to seem like a bigger fan of Bruce Springsteen than is really the case.
A pro tip for anyone in public life: Don’t follow denunciations of murder with a “but.” The latest person to ignore this advice is Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren, who said in relation to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson that “Violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far. This is a warning that if you push people hard enough, they lose faith in the ability of their government to make change, lose faith in the ability of the people who are providing the healthcare to make change, and start to take matters into their own hands in ways that will ultimately be a threat to everyone.” This is nothing short of a rationalization of murder by a U.S. senator. Remember when everyone got mad because Trump warned of a “bloodbath” for the auto industry?
Just two in ten Americans approve of Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter. A plurality (38 percent) of Democrats approve of the move. Speaking of the perks of having a president for a father, we couldn’t help but notice that Don Jr. stepped out in Palm Beach with his new squeeze the same day Don Sr. announced Kimberly Guilfoyle—to whom Don Jr. has been engaged since 2020—as his pick to be the ambassador to Greece. Coincidence, or responsible dynasty management?
Biden is poised to block the acquisition by Nippon Steel, a Japanese company, of the once mighty, Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel. Steelworkers themselves are divided on the acquisition—some say it would save thousands of union jobs in the Rust Belt. But the deal is a rare point of agreement between Trump and Biden. Last week Trump said he intends to block the deal.
Donald Trump is set to recognize the new nation of Somaliland, a self-governing and strategically vital northern region of Somalia. Establishing Somaliland’s sovereignty could pave the way for U.S. intelligence operations in the historically unstable area. It would enable the U.S. to monitor weapons and commercial movement through the Gulf of Aden and keep track of China’s growing influence in East Africa. Sounds like the beginning of a beautiful friendship. While we’re on the subject of Somaliland, read Armin Rosen’s 2021 dispatch for Tablet: “An Almost-Country in the Desert That Doesn’t Care About Your Understanding of Politics.”
Meet the Free People of The Free Press
The Free Press exists because of you. People like Emily the Alaska gold miner, Father Jonah the Greenwich Village priest, and Tracy the Pennsylvania farmer. Today we want to introduce you to Jordie, a UX designer from Washington, D.C.:
If you, like Jordie, value what we’re doing, consider becoming a paid subscriber today. And if you can think of someone who might want to become part of The Free Press community, forward them this email, encourage them to sign up, and help us get to one million Free Pressers.
Oliver Wiseman is an editor and writer at The Free Press. Follow him on X @ollywiseman.
“Lately it seems that mine is a country with a death wish.”
How many Americans feel the same way? Uncontrolled borders, uncontrolled spending, CRT, DEI madness, 1st amendment attacks, cancelation of those who thought we had free speech, the medical establishments endorsing child abuse (gender affirming care for minors), foreign aid to too many countries, creating further dependency for too many slackers; it’s a head scratcher for sure.
Will we turn it around? We the People are the Heirs of the American Experiment and We have been Squandering Our American Inheritance!
Best of luck to Kemi Badenoch....she certainly has her work cut out for her in the UK. The whole UK parliament shit shows are bizarre to me, but will I have to admit, watching Keir Starmer get a tongue lashing is pure gold. https://x.com/KemiBadenoch/status/1866854664676712786
The Angela Merkel piece by Yascha Mounk is excellent in calling out what an abject failure she has been to the German people. Her past 8 years has all but wrecked the country. Progressive ruin everything.
https://x.com/StrongEconomics/status/1866913590151876793
Just in case you were about to go thinking that not all government agencies were completely inept, The congressional task force on the attempted Trump assassination released its report on Tuesday attempting to shed light on the failures that nearly cost the president-elect his life and the lack of accountability in the wake of both murder attempts.
'As of the date of publication of this report, The Departments of HSI, USSS, FBI, & ATF have not produced any documents the Task Force requested regarding the preparation for, events of, and response to the second assassination attempt that occurred on September 15. Not. One. Single. Document. That is almost beyond comprehension. Fortunately Congressman Clay Higgins did his own investigation. https://x.com/lawyer4laws/status/1866986437805015082
If I was a reporter, I'd have to use the headline 'Totally Retarded Congressman Jeff Van Drew States New Jersey Drones Launched By Iranian Mothership'. How the hell could anyone with an IQ above 75 believe this for a second? https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1866898908267618644
After Director Chris Wray quit the FBI yesterday, MSNBC brought on one of its main psychopathic contributors and ex head spook at the CIA to whine and cry about it. He looks like someone just kicked his dog. How can anyone look at this guy and not see Satan? https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1866967240631103761
Our neighbor in the north is back to confiscating guns from its citizens again. But don't worry folks, in a pure act of genius and commitment to ensuring said guns will guarantee to actually kill human beings instead of sitting safely in someone's gun safe, the Trudeau administration has decided they'll send them all to Ukraine. https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1864830223776116901
That thing that they said wasn't happening, seems to be happening again. Well everyone, John Bolton said the quiet part out loud. Bolton admitted that the establishment fears Tulsi Gabbard because of her position on the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine. Wait wut??? US-funded biolabs in Ukraine??? Conspiracy Theorists 17,293 - Government Scumbags 0. https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1866893171055268005
One of the best things about Rep Thomas Massie is his zero fucks given attitude when it comes to calling balls and strikes with what he sees in Washington. Here he is explaining the US governments involvement in the regime change in Syria. Thank you Mr Massie....you're a national treasure. https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1867034467619024930
In another attempt to smear Pete Hegseth, ProPublica had a story ready to go about catching Hegseth in a lie about being accepted to West Point. The ProPublica journalist reached out to West Point public affairs who lied to them twice stating that Hegseth never even applied. Hegseth then sent the journalist his acceptance letter and they decided to drop the story. The real story should now be why West Point lied. https://x.com/PeteHegseth/status/1866833468589584625
It was probably a wise move for The Free Press to steer clear of the events now happening in Syria. For those who are interested, here's a quick look at how wonderful the new ruling class is. (warning - graphic images) https://x.com/stairwayto3dom/status/1866518195516940447
You don't hate the media enough - you think you do, but you don't. https://x.com/Evans_Wroten