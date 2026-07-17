Inside the Golden Age of Porn

Is porn empowering? Is it a scourge? And either way: Was it better in the ’80s?
In this episode, Suzy Weiss and Dan Ahdoot sit down with writer Allie Rowbottom to dig into her new novel, Lovers XXX, set in the cocaine-fueled “golden age” of Los Angeles’s adult film industry. They discuss the evolution of pornography from VHS tapes to OnlyFans and why fem…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article