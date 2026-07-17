The Free Press
See Photos From Our July Supper Club!
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
Preview
Inside the Golden Age of Porn
Suzy Weiss
52M
Allie Rowbottom explores the lives of the women who became icons of 1980s Los Angeles’s adult film industry.
LISTEN IN APP

Is porn empowering? Is it a scourge? And either way: Was it better in the ’80s?

In this episode, Suzy Weiss and Dan Ahdoot sit down with writer Allie Rowbottom to dig into her new novel, Lovers XXX, set in the cocaine-fueled “golden age” of Los Angeles’s adult film industry. They discuss the evolution of pornography from VHS tapes to OnlyFans and why fem…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
Tags:
Los Angeles
Gender
Suzy Weiss on Culture
History
Sex

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice