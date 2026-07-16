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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
6m

On the JD Vance appearance on Joe Rogan

@GazelleSharmahad on X

No one needs to spend a single dime smearing @VP @JDVance .

Just let people watch his own media tour.

Vance: “There’s this very discreet, well-funded campaign trying to derail the negotiations.”

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians across America and Europe:

“Discrete? We’re literally marching with giant posters every week, flooding social media, going on TV, and yelling: ‘Don’t make deals with terrorists.’ Nobody funds us. We’ve just lived through what Islamists do.”

Vance: “These people are viciously attacking me.”

Rogan: “What are they saying?”

Vance: “They’re attacking me on social media… saying we shouldn’t make a deal with Iran.”

Rogan: …

Imagine portraying “Don’t negotiate with terrorists” as some shocking extremist position.

watch Vance in his own words

https://x.com/gazellesharmahd/status/2077603774932435031?s=61Then…

Vance: “They want a military campaign… indefinitely.”

Except that’s not what ANY of us have been saying.

We’ve been saying: Finish the job.

“Finish” literally implies an end.

Then comes my favorite part:

Vance: “People say I’m influenced by Qatar and foreign governments.”

A few weeks earlier, he was praising Qatar’s role in negotiations and speaking warmly about Pakistan.

Rogan: …

Vance: “Foreign governments try to influence the U.S. all the time. That’s just their nature.”

So apparently foreign influence is perfectly normal…

…unless it’s America’s closest democratic ally arguing that terrorists shouldn’t get another lifeline.

And then the cherry on top:

Vance: “Time Magazine says Israel has a campaign to tank my deal.”

Ninety million Iranians:

“For the love of God… WE are the ones saying NO DEAL with the regime that has terrorized our country for decades.”

The funniest part of this interview:

JD Vance describing a shadowy, well-funded campaign… (aka let’s blame it on the Jews )

…while ignoring the very loud, very public, very unpaid people of America and the rest of the world who’ve been saying DON’T NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS!

Including the late Senator Lindsey Graham. x.com/JewishWarrior1…

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
7m

World cup final is set. The brutal colonizer of south America v its former colony. Will those who view everything through the oppressor oppressed lens be rooting for Messi and his mates? Play ball.

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