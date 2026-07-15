Winston Churchill remarked in 1940 that an appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile in the hopes that it will eat him last. On Tuesday, Rep. Ro Khanna proved the great man’s point yet again in an appearance on the Drop Site News podcast.

Like seemingly almost everything in American politics this year, the conversation was all about Gaza. The interview with one of the most pro-Hamas outlets in U.S. media should have been a victory lap for Khanna, who last week grabbed headlines for a stunt where he claimed he was detained by the Israel Defense Forces after local settlers pulled over his entourage in a once-restricted area of the West Bank.

Khanna has reinvented himself during the last year to curry favor with the populist fringe of his Democratic Party, devoting himself to the cause of releasing law enforcement files on Jeffrey Epstein and casting himself a defender of the forgotten working class. Once a proud supporter of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Khanna is now one of the pro-Israel group’s leading opponents.