Democrats’ internal polls show the two Republicans running for California governor leading the pack in this very blue state.

To hear it from Democrats and many reporters, that’s because the sprawling Democratic field has failed to consolidate in advance of the June 2 “jungle primary,” in which the top two vote-getters, irrespective of party, proceed to the general election.

In a March 3 open letter to the Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls, state party chairman Rusty Hicks asked those without “a viable path” to step aside.

The New Republic has warned that, unless “the state’s Democratic honchos” take action, “they’ll hand the state a MAGA governor.”

Ron Filipowski, the editor in chief of the progressive blog MeidasTouch, recently hinted that outgoing Democratic governor Gavin Newsom should intervene.

“The CA governor’s race is an absolute shit show on the Democratic side and it requires some degree of sanity to take hold at some point to get it fixed,” Filipowski posted on X. “Leadership at some point from people not in the race wouldn’t be a bad thing. Time is running out fast.”

Democrats I’ve spoken with in the past week all said a variation of the same thing.