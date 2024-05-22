FOR FREE PEOPLE

I Went to Karen Summer Camp
Illustration by The Free Press

A rage ritual might be the only place in America where the wrath of white women is welcomed.

By Olivia Reingold

May 22, 2024

A couple dozen women, plus one purple-haired man, are screaming at the top of their lungs over Zoom. Some are in their bedrooms, whacking Swiffers and broomsticks onto their mattresses. One blonde woman is outside in the tall grass, heaving in a child’s pose. 

“Let all your pain out,” their leader, Mia Banducci, a 36-year-old self-described “ambassador for the ancient magikal way,” yells while gasping for breath. “Let everything you’ve held back out.” 

This is a rage ritual, an event that Banducci bills as an opportunity to “release emotions that have been shamed or suppressed within you for years, even generations.” 

Earlier this month, the world screamed with laughter after footage of one of Banducci’s Rage Ritual Retreats made the rounds on social media. In the clip, viewed at least six million times on X, about a dozen white women stand along a road in a forest and beat tree branches on the pavement, howling up at the sky. 

“Right now I feel afraid,” one woman bellows in her athleisure. 

But while much of the internet was laughing, including the British rapper Zuby, many looked at the chaos and thought: Where do I sign up?

That includes the nearly fifty participants who showed up to Banducci’s Zoom this past Tuesday for her “first-ever live, virtual rage ritual,” which cost her acolytes $47. The event, which happened at 1 p.m. PST when most employed individuals are still at work, began with a quick call to grab our “tools.” 

“A broom has a great thwack when you use it like this,” Banducci explains from the edge of a bed, thumping hers down on the white duvet cover. “Really satisfying.”

